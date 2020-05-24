Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman Look Back on Teaming With The Undertaker in MSG Main Event

– Earlier today on Twitter, WWE Superstars Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns chimed in on The Undertaker, recalling the night where they teamed up with The Phenom in the main event for a WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden that took place on July 7, 2018. You can view their tweets on the subject below.

The main event saw The Undertaker teaming Strowman and Reigns against Elias, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens. Braun Strowman wrote on the night, “Main event in #MSG @TheGarden with @undertaker and Uce @WWERomanReigns. I’ll never forget the words he said to me that night. #TheLastRide.”

Roman Reigns has been off TV from WWE throughout the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted on the clip, “Once in a lifetime opportunity right there. #MainEvent #MSG #TheLastRide”

The clip they shared shows The Undertaker showing respect to both men and shaking their hands after the matchup.