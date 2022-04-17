Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)

Roman Reigns took a minute to drop his character and thank the fans at Saturday night’s WWE live event, and video is online. Reigns delivered the promo following his match with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and you can see the video below, in which Reigns asks fans not to post it on social media (so much for that) and that he’d claim it was a hologram if it popped up.

“It’s been one hell of a month,” Reigns said (per Wrestling Inc). “This is the first time I’ve been back in the ring since WrestleMania… With the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars,” Roman says. “And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don’t put this on social media because I’ll deny it and say it’s a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you. Like I said, it’s been a hell of a month but in WWE, we don’t have an off-season. So we just get right back into it, we just keep on going because the park never closes and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I appreciate y’all, I want you to get home safe. We will see you next time.”