Roman Reigns Breaks Character At WWE Live Event In Boston

As previously reported, WWE held a live event last night at the TD Garden in Boston. After the main event, Roman Reigns broke character to thank fans for coming out to the event while the country is still in a pandemic.

He said: “I’d like to take this time to tell you guys thank you for coming out. We all know what’s going on with this pandemic. I just want you all to stay safe. I want you to protect yourselves so that we can see you all next time. Also, goodnight and thank you.”