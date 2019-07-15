wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Breaks Down His Big Week After Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura on IC Title Win, Extreme Rules Watch-Along Video
– Roman Reigns appeared in a new video after his tag team win at Extreme Rules, discussing his busy week. In the video below, Reigns discusses his week which included winning an ESPY, attending the Hobbs & Shaw premiere and then teaming with Undertaker to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre:
– WWE shared video of Shinsuke Nakamura backstage after he won the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor. Nakamura discussed what’s next and said that he’ll be a better champion, and that people won’t forget him anymore:
– If you feel like watching Extreme Rules again already, you can watch the full Watch-Along of Extreme Rules below with host Pat McAfee, Cathy Kelley, The IIconics, Beth Phoenix & Jeff Jarrett, Adam Cole, The Street Profits, Matt Hardy, Ali, Dana Brooke and more:
More Trending Stories
- Juice Robinson Explains the Difference Between Training in NXT and in NJPW, Says In NXT They Just Liked To ‘Blow Us Up’
- Jim Ross Discusses Rumors of Brock Lesnar Using Steroids, Whether It Matters If Wrestlers Use Steroids
- Backstage News From EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show: Triple H’s Role, Heyman Friendly, Dark Match
- Details On Original Plan For Bray Wyatt Prior To Bischoff and Heyman Signing