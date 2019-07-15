WWE News: Roman Reigns Breaks Down His Big Week After Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura on IC Title Win, Extreme Rules Watch-Along Video

– Roman Reigns appeared in a new video after his tag team win at Extreme Rules, discussing his busy week. In the video below, Reigns discusses his week which included winning an ESPY, attending the Hobbs & Shaw premiere and then teaming with Undertaker to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre:

– WWE shared video of Shinsuke Nakamura backstage after he won the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor. Nakamura discussed what’s next and said that he’ll be a better champion, and that people won’t forget him anymore:

– If you feel like watching Extreme Rules again already, you can watch the full Watch-Along of Extreme Rules below with host Pat McAfee, Cathy Kelley, The IIconics, Beth Phoenix & Jeff Jarrett, Adam Cole, The Street Profits, Matt Hardy, Ali, Dana Brooke and more: