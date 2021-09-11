wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Come to Blows Over Paul Heyman On Smackdown
Paul Heyman found himself in a very uncomfortable position at the center of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on Smackdown, with the two coming to blows over his services. The opening segment of tonight’s show saw Reigns come out with The Bloodline and Heyman and cut a promo demanding that Madison Square Garden acknowledge him. That brought out Lesnar, who hit the ring and forced Heyman to try and play peacemaker.
Heyman asked Lesnar why he was going after Reigns’ title, and Lesnar asked why Heyman didn’t tell Reigns he was going to be at SummerSlam. That made Reigns suspicious and he exited with the Usos. When Heyman tried to save it by playing to Brock, Lesnar went to F5 him which brought Reigns into the ring to Superman punch Brock. Brock then laid out the Usos and Reigns left with Heyman.
In a later segment, Heyman said that Reigns will answer the challenge fromo Lesnar when Reigns deems appropriate.
