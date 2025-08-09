Roman Reigns Says Brock Lesnar Is His Favorite Opponent

During an interview with ESPN’s First Take (via Fightful, Roman Reigns gave his favorite opponent of his wrestling career, as well as his proudest moment.

When asked about his favorite opponent, he said: “Brock Lesnar. My whole career changed once I got in the ring with him.”

When asked about his proudest moment, he added: “My 1316 day title reign, I can’t just pick one. There were so many in that (reign). Just that reign alone is unprecedented.”