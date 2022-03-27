Roman Reigns On His Match With Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38, The Bloodline’s Accomplishments In WWE

In a recent interview on The Michael Kay Show, Roman Reigns discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, being in the greatest of all time discussion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Roman Reigns on his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and his respect for Lesnar: “Oh, of course, I absolutely respect him, but in this sense, when it goes to one v one, hand on hand, you’ve got to have some hate. Whether it’s to the core or not, you have to. Like Michael Jordan, I have to like personally motivate myself and grasp on to anything I can to take myself to that main event energy, to that main event level, to that championship defense mode. God mode, if you will. So yeah, there’s gonna be a lot of respect for many different reasons. Who he is as a performer, as an athlete. The history that we have, the way it’s affected me and my career, the way it’s changed my mindset, the things that I’ve learned, the things that I’ve done wrong, and how I’ve corrected those things. There are so many things to be grateful for within my interactions with Brock, especially this one that’s coming up at WrestleMania when I beat them, and I solidify this run as the greatest Universal Champion of all time.”

On being in the greatest of all time discussion and The Bloodline’s accomplishments in WWE: “I’m not trying to get there, I believe I’m there. For me, I’m just constantly pushing myself. For me as a singles competitor, as a Universal Champion, as the top guy in WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I’m the greatest of all time. When it comes to tag teams and tag team championship runs and the men that carry that role, The Usos – they’re the greatest of all time. When it comes to management and representation and mouthpieces and advocates and special counsels, it’s without question that Paul Heyman is the greatest of all time. So, when you put us all in one, man, we’re unstoppable. We just try to push ourselves. There is so much inner competition to steal the show or steal the segment that we’re able to push each other and continue to drive ourselves. We look at it as an audition for next week. If we want to go out there and control segment one, we have to knock it out of the park this week in order to have it next week. Those are the humble beginnings we take ourselves to that allows us to put in the preparation and capitalize on the opportunity to have that swag and confidence to be the greatest.”

