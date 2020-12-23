wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Brushes Off Not Winning Any Slammy Awards This Year

December 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns TLC

As noted earlier today, the Slammy Awards happened earlier today and as it turned out, Roman Reigns didn’t win a single one, losing both Male and Overall Superstar of the year to Drew McIntyre. But the WWE Universal Champion doesn’t seem too bothered.

He wrote on Twitter: “When you’re are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don’t need participation awards.

