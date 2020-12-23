wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Brushes Off Not Winning Any Slammy Awards This Year
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
As noted earlier today, the Slammy Awards happened earlier today and as it turned out, Roman Reigns didn’t win a single one, losing both Male and Overall Superstar of the year to Drew McIntyre. But the WWE Universal Champion doesn’t seem too bothered.
He wrote on Twitter: “When you’re are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don’t need participation awards.”
When you’re are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don’t need participation awards. https://t.co/qy5KNAHxu0
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 23, 2020
