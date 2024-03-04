wrestling / News
Roman Reigns, Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer React to Paul Heyman Joining WWE Hall of Fame
Paul Heyman is going into the WWE Hall of Fame and Roman Reigns, Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer posted to Twitter to react. As noted, Heyman was announced as the first member of the 2024 Hall of Fame class on Monday. Reigns, Ray and Dreamer all posted to their accounts to praise the Wise Man as you can see below:
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 4, 2024
CONGRATS!!!!! Welcome to the club. Well deserved. @HeymanHustle
We will be sending your HOF ring via FedEx.
The tracking # is….🤣🤣 https://t.co/nxp3HbOEcw
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 4, 2024
Congratulations @HeymanHustle entire career made a mark wherever he went
Florida,Continental,Memphis,AWA
WCW,ECW WWE
He changed the industry
He is great at everything he has ever done in the wrestling business
Well deserved. https://t.co/ipovXo2TUU
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 4, 2024
