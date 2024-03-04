Roman Reigns, Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer React to Paul Heyman Joining WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman is going into the WWE Hall of Fame and Roman Reigns, Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer posted to Twitter to react. As noted, Heyman was announced as the first member of the 2024 Hall of Fame class on Monday. Reigns, Ray and Dreamer all posted to their accounts to praise the Wise Man as you can see below:

CONGRATS!!!!! Welcome to the club. Well deserved. @HeymanHustle We will be sending your HOF ring via FedEx. The tracking # is….🤣🤣 https://t.co/nxp3HbOEcw — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 4, 2024