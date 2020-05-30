Roman Reigns Calls for Justice for George Floyd, Shows Support for Black Lives Matter

– WWE Superstar and former world champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to show support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and called for justice in the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after police offers held him on the ground with their knees including officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin has been arrested on charges of second degree manslaughter and third degree murder.

Roman Reigns wrote on Twitter, “Racism is wrong. There is no grey area here. IT IS WRONG. Teach your kids this everyday, so we can rid ourselves and our future of this life ending disease. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlacklivesMaters”