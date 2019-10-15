Roman Reigns Calls R-Truth One Of His Best Friends

– Roman Reigns recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about fighting leukemia and more. Highlights from the conversation are below.

On Speaking His Truth: “That’s the crazy part, this all started as a negative and it was such a hard announcement last October. But simply telling the truth and sharing my story, I could immediately feel something positive in my core. The live crowd that night was there for a wrestling show, and they had this real-life news put on their doorstep, which was a lot from them to take in—and they forgot about the show, the wrestling, and the character—and they focused on me, Joe. I’ll never forget that. That support continued to pour in through the company and on social media, and I had so many different children send me videos that meant the world to me and just lit me up. I felt that love and that support, and I knew I had to pay it forward. So I’m going to continue to maximize this support, and I’m going to take that spotlight to help others with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.”

On R-Truth: Ronnie is my best friend. He’s right there with the Usos, he’s like blood to me. We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, ‘Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.’ We’ve been tight for a long time, and he’s one of the greatest of all-time. I know our very passionate, hardcore fans are very familiar with his talent and they’ve seen his body of work, but it just makes me so happy that everyone is getting to see it now. Truth can be silly, he can be serious, he can do it all. He’s like that in real life, too. Truth is one of the most positive, charismatic people to be around. He enjoys being kind to people. He’s a real-life babyface.