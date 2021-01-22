Roman Reigns Calls WWE’s Performance Center Shows ‘Trash’

In an interview with Fox Sports, Roman Reigns spoke about how he thought the WWE’s shows at the Performance Center weren’t very good, calling them ‘trash.’ Here are highlights:

On getting back fans for Wrestlemania: “It would mean everything, to be honest. It’s been tough. My whole career has been based off of reactions. Everything is due to interactions. That’s kinda always been my measuring stick. Even when the fans hated me, it was still louder than everybody else. Everybody else can complain. They can bitch and complain about, “Oh, I don’t get this opportunity,” or “I should be like this,” or “I should be here,” “I should be the main event.” But, when it came down to it, my reaction was always way louder than everybody else’s.

There’s only one guy. Cena. That’s it, for obvious reasons … and he’s no longer here any more. That’s the difference is we don’t have that. So, you have to be able to pull out different tools. You can’t be a one trick pony, and I feel like people called me that quite a bit during the first part of my career. Limited move set, what have you. Being in this time, in these pandemic times, you gotta be able to pull out different layers to your performance, different attributes and show different tools. And that’s what I’ve done over the past six months is show a different side of me as a performer. Completely change the dynamics to my matches and the way people perceive my storytelling in-ring.

Added so much more dialogue; to now everybody cuts a promo while they’re wrestling … and they can’t! Because I’m the one that’s doing it at the top level. So, when it gets compared to what I’m doing … I cried in the ring, for Christ’s sake! To be able to tap into these emotions and to be able to put on these type of performances, I just feel like I’m doing it at a different level and I’ve had to do that because I don’t have that security blanket of the reactions being really loud. Hell, if I ever got to a point where it’s like, “Man, I don’t know what I want to do,” all I gotta do is sit still and look at the crowd and they’ll make some kind of noise, you know what I mean? But, I don’t have that vehicle there any more. So, you have to really be smart about how you put on your performance nowadays.”

On the shows that happened while he was away: “Yeah, I watched a couple of the shows. I did not follow it thoroughly. I tried to use as much of the time to be with my family and just really focus in and be present here at home, but on a few of the shows that I saw, I was just like, “Man, this is trash.” Like, you know what I mean? And that’s me, from the very top, thinking this because I always want to be way better than everybody else. This is no disrespect to what they were doing. They were busting their ass working really hard. But, for me, I was like, “Man, I just know when it’s time to pull my trigger, I know exactly what I want to do. I know exactly the kind of stories I want to tell and the different tools I want to utilize in order to connect with our crowd, our audience that’s watching at home.” But, I knew it was all based off of emotion. I knew I had to be emotionally connected to what I was doing to be able to wear the skin of the character that I’m trying to convey to our audience. So, that was the most important thing is that I could completely focus in and concentrate 100% on what I was trying to do and the emotions that I was trying to convey throughout my narratives.”

On finally turning heel: “I’ve always wanted to turn heel. I didn’t feel like I should have been the babyface out of the Shield group. We all agreed, we thought it should have been Seth, and then keep me as a bad guy. But, you know, it just happens the way it happens, the numbers lined up the way they did. Things were starting to work as a good guy for me. Then, obviously, it took a toll here and there. There were some nights where there were some loud boos. People take that response and they run with it, because sometimes, it was at the shows that were big and that were seen. The pay-per-views – the Royal Rumble in Philly.

Just about everybody gets booed in Philly, you know what I’m saying? Philly is so loud they’re gonna boo Daniel Bryan one day. That’s how Philly works. It’s just Philly. But, like, people aren’t there every single week to see all the live events, to see how well the live events would be doing or the tours would be doing. We’d be selling out houses and I’d be the top babyface, crowd going nuts, cheering the hell out of me. So, it was one of those things where it was like, “Man, I want to do this because I know I can tap into a different level of character work. I know I can create so many more layers as a performer if they allow me to do this, but the numbers just wouldn’t let me.”

Like I said before, the response, no matter what, was always big. And in this day and age, I think, controversy has always sold, but, if you don’t have a certain level of negativity coming at you, you might not be doing as good as you think you are. If you don’t have that many haters. I think Kobe said it, “You gotta have some haters.” That’s the key to success sometimes. But, I think the true key to that success is how you handle the haters. How you, in your psyche, you can allow them to affect you or not affect you. But, yeah, man, I wanted to for a long time.

When the opportunity came I jumped on it. It was kind of a team discussion. Obviously, you gotta have the big man involved and gotta have the blessing from him. But, it just all seemed to work out with perfect timing. I think we’re in a point where we’re in a time frame, being in a pandemic, no crowds, no tickets sales, let’s just create this content and take care of our television providers and our audiences watching at home. Let’s take a chance. If this ain’t the time to gamble, then I don’t know when is. So, I’m glad we did.”