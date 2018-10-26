Roman Reigns Can And Will

Hi, I’m Justin Watry. You may remember me from such columns as March 2012’s “WWE WrestleMania 28: Sheamus Should Defeat Daniel Bryan In Less Than A Minute” and October 2016’s “WWE NXT: Bobby Roode, You’re Next.”

Backstory

Obviously, my column on The Miz was written before Monday night. That feels a little irrelevant based on the shocking news about Roman Reigns’ leukemia. A special column was, no doubt, in order.

All Things Roman Reigns

Initial Reaction – As noted above, shocking does not even begin to describe my feelings. It did not even feel real nor did anybody have a heads up. Sometime at least you get a little bit of warning on these types of things. We got none. You can ask my girlfriend. My entire mood changed when I found out. Suddenly, the little things didn’t matter. Who cares what we watched on Netflix? Who cares where we ate dinner? Did it even matter? All my thoughts and well wishes went to Roman Reigns immediately, as strange as that sounds.

Celebrities – That is the strange part. I never met Roman Reigns. I have only even seen him as WWE shows a few times in Milwaukee (and once in Orlando). I was a fan. Duh. You all know that, but he was not my friend or colleague. Or mentor. Or anything. He was just a dude I watched wrestle on television and had a character I could invest in while following this great industry I love and have my entire life. I still talk about Eddie Guerrero dying to this day. It shook me. I never met him or ever even called him my favorite, but it was a lasting (negative) memory is still with me over a decade later.

Support – You see all those tweets? You see all those Facebook messages? You see all the other promotions sending their best? You see that? That is for Roman Reigns. No company propaganda. No pandering. No Vince McMahon directive, no matter what the clowns online think. That is one man effecting an entire world full of guys and gals that he helped in some small way. Whether it was Ring Of Honor, stars on Smackdown LIVE or Aleister Black from NXT, all of them are standing behind Reigns. He was often called a leader. Now he can lead one more time. Maybe this is where fans FINALLY get why he has been THE GUY and will be again after he comes back?

Appreciation – On top of that, I feel this is where the tide officially turns. Kinda like when John Cena became a part-time performer and folks realized “Hey, maybe he wasn’t THAT bad all this time I booed him?!?!” Or like when Michael Cole did an about face the night Jerry Lawler had a heart attack live on air and pushed through as a professional. Yeah, Reigns is an elite star in an elite company. I give it a month or two before we get the usual flip flop from the ‘haters’ that didn’t even want him on their TV screen. Just watch. It’ll happen, and all the usual excuses will come in. I love the “I never disliked the man himself, only the character he portrayed.” I love that BS. Always funny to read the back tracking, especially from the usual ‘reporters’ trying to spread BS about him just hours before the news became public on Monday. What great ‘sources’ there, huh? Any apologies coming? I doubt it.

Man – WWE never made his leukemia public. His friends (who knew) never said a word. His family kept it close to the vest (pun?) as well. Even more than that, Roman Reigns proved what a man he was by not using it as sympathy or to his benefit. For all the whining and crying about WWE wanting to keep Reigns strong, they didn’t go to this well. Nor did Reigns. He didn’t want it to define or change people’s perception. That is commendable and something I gave Zack Ryder props for too. Let the actions speak for you, not a disease you’re diagnosed with. Unbelievable courage to come forward with the news and use it as a way to spread awareness. Another check mark as to why Reigns is amazing and deserves a whole heck of a lot more than he has received these past few years.

My Health – I have a confession of my own. Some already know, but I guess there is no use in hiding anything. If Roman Reigns can come forward – so can I. I have had two open heart surgeries and have over 50 scars/stitches on my chest I see every day as a reminder. I actually grew up thinking I only had until age 21. Obviously wasn’t true, but that was the thought. Scary stuff and as mentioned, Reigns didn’t use any of that to his benefit or a cause to garner sympathy nor do I. You never know what somebody is going through, so think about that the next time you judge. Love or hate me for me.

Emotional – Not going to lie. The fans giving him a standing ovation was nice. I half expected the dopes in the crowd to chant Roman Sucks or their usual garbage. Kudos to them for realizing the magnitude of what was going on. Where I lost it was The Shield fist bump at the top of the stage. That was it for me. Couldn’t completely invest in Raw afterwards. My weakness is seeing others cry. Whether in movies, TV, or real life, I am good with keeping my emotions inside…until I see somebody else start to shed tears. That is what affects me the most. Rollins tearing up with Ambrose and Reigns was too much. One of the most memorable moments in Raw history.

Show Goes On – Unfortunately, the show must go on.

Crown Jewel – It goes without saying WWE/Reigns made the right call to make the WWE Universal Championship vacant. Easy decision. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel for the title belt is also an easy decision. Already was set in motion and was a simple fix. My gut tells me Drew McIntyre costs Braun Strowman the match, but I also don’t think WWE wants to go back to yet another Brock Lesnar part-time championship run. Might have to just go with Braun, whether they like it or not…and for whatever reason, they have not pulled the trigger yet. Heel or face, I have said since August it didn’t matter with The Monster Among Men. He will be fine either way. A dark horse option is WWE finally getting back on the Finn Balor bandwagon, as The Shield members will be distracted.

The Shield – Another one for the Watry Was Right column. I said from the beginning Dean Ambrose would turn on Seth Rollins. That was the prediction before WrestleMania 34. That was the prediction when Dean returned before Summerslam. Even when WWE blatantly said it was going to happen! That was still the prediction after Super Showdown. The reverse psychology didn’t fool me folks. Sorry if you got worked into a worked work. Dean was always going to betray Seth. Was it a little surprising to have happen AFTER their RAW Tag Team Title win on Monday? Yeah, but that just added to the shock factor. Good move and will be an intense feud they can drag out for awhile. Perhaps even to Mania in 2019? Hopefully, Reigns will even be back by then.

Moving Forward – Long story short, everything I ever said about Roman Reigns can now be said times a million. He is THE GUY and will be even more so THE GUY the instant he comes back. It should be an epic moment and something that not even WWE can write. A hero’s welcome back is what he deserves. He can, and he will beat leukemia. Believe THAT.

Cheap Plugs

nodq.com

[email protected]

@JustinWatry

Thanks.