WWE News: Roman Reigns Gives Cedric Alexander a Show of Respect Following 205 Live, Stock Up

– Roman Reigns was among those who gave Cedric Alexander a show of respect following his final match on last night’s 205 Live. WWE posted the following video from after Alexander’s loss to Oney Lorcan in the main event of the show, his final match before moving to Raw next week as part of the Superstar Shakeup:

.@CedricAlexander may have come up short against @_StarDESTROYER, but he had all the love and support from his #205Live brothers and The #BigDog himself @WWERomanReigns. pic.twitter.com/fEkcTA0C6f — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) April 17, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $96.71 on Thursday, up $.60 (0.62%) from the previous closing price. The market was up 0.42% on the day.