WWE News: Roman Reigns Gives Cedric Alexander a Show of Respect Following 205 Live, Stock Up

April 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Smackdown

– Roman Reigns was among those who gave Cedric Alexander a show of respect following his final match on last night’s 205 Live. WWE posted the following video from after Alexander’s loss to Oney Lorcan in the main event of the show, his final match before moving to Raw next week as part of the Superstar Shakeup:

– WWE’s stock closed at $96.71 on Thursday, up $.60 (0.62%) from the previous closing price. The market was up 0.42% on the day.

Cedric Alexander, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

