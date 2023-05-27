Roman Reigns Celebration & More Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ celebration of 1,000 days as champion and more for next week’s Smackdown. The company has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* Roman Reigns Celebrates 1000 days As Champion

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Montez Ford vs. LA Knight

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lacey Evans vs. Zelina Vega