Roman Reigns Challenges Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed To Tag Match At WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has laid out a tag team challenge to Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed for WWWE SummerSlam. The WWE star posted to his Instagram on Tuesday where he challenged Breakker and Reed to face him and Jey Uso at the August 2nd and 3rd PPV.

Reigns confronted Breakker and Reed on last night’s Raw and was attacked, with Jey Uso making the save. WWE has not yet confirmed the match for the PPV.