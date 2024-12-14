Roman Reigns Challenges Solo Sikoa To Tribal Combat For WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

Roman Reigns wants to face Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat when WWE Raw debuts on Netflix. Friday night’s Smackdown saw Reigns, with Paul Heyman at his side, cut a promo in which he said it’s been a tough year and he lost his title, Heyman, the Bloodline and his ula fala. He noted that unlike Sikoa, he earned the ula fala and that it and his family are the only things that matter to him.

Reigns proceeded to challenge Sikoa to a Tribal Combat match for the January 5th episode of Raw, stating that he’ll take back his ula fala and regain his respect, after which the world will “have no choice but to acknowledge me.”

WWE has not yet confirmed the bout for the show.