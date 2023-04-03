Roman Reigns Challenges Someone To Take The Ball From Him, Says Bloodline Will Deal With Their Problems

Roman Reigns’ title reign continued intact with a win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, and he talked about the Significance of the win and more. Reigns noted that he is in the most fulfilling point of his career and challenged someone to ‘outdo’ the Bloodline and promised to “handle some business” regarding problems in the Bloodline. You can see highlights below:

On what the win means to him in terms of historical significance: “This portion of my career has been the most fulfilling. If you would have asked me before we started doing this, I probably would have told you my work with Make-A-Wish, my work with LLS — the charitable things were the really fulfilling part of this job. But I have to say, being able to dive deep into this thing with Paul, to bring my family along, to lift them up. To put them in a position to showcase their talents, their potential, their superstardom to where we get all the way to the point where we main event both nights of WrestleMania?”

On wanting someone to step up to him: “I’m challenging anybody. You can be a little kid right now, you can be running independents. You see what me and my family have done, I challenge you to outdo us. I want somebody to step up, I want somebody to take this ball from us. I want somebody to take the spotlight from us. Dominate, take the Island of Relevancy from me. Because if you don’t, we’re just gonna keep a choke hold on this game. Me and my family, the twins, Solo, the Wise Man — we’re not taking prisoners, man. We’re not lying to you. We are the best.

“This isn’t a promo, I didn’t look in the mirror in the shower and come up with this stuff. This is as real as it gets. And the man I beat tonight? His dad told me that 10 years ago. I’m the greatest of all time. This WrestleMania solidifies it. It’s not just me that’s lifting up. I’m not the only megastar here anymore, the whole Bloodline is. Now, we got some problems. And I felt it tonight. Y’all see, my little social media boys sent out the tweet. My back was against the wall. What’s the Tribal Chief supposed to do, right? Lift his family up, just like I did from the beginning. We’re gonna handle some business, we’re gonna sort it out. But we’ve only begun. Get used to this.”

If you use any of these quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.