Roman Reigns & Charlotte Flair Pulled From ACE Comic Con, Becky Lynch Named as Replacement

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair are out of their scheduled appearances at ACE Comic Con in Glendale, Arizona next month. The convention announced both removals over the past week, citing scheduling changes in both stars’ cases. This was to be Reigns’ first public signing apperance since taking his hiatus from WWE television due to his battle with leukemia.

Flair has been replaced by Becky Lynch, and previously-bought photo ops, VIP tickets and autograph signings for Flair will be transferred to Lynch. Those who purchgased tickets for Reigns’ appearance are being automatically refunded.

You can find out more about the convention here. Alexa Bliss and Lilian Garcia are also set to appear at the convention on Friday, January 11th.

