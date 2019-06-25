wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Visits Children’s Hospital in Portland, Top 10 Moments for Raw This Week, Superstars Promote Gold Bond

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns Smackdown

– WWE shared some photos of Roman Reigns visiting patients at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon. You can check out the photos WWE released earlier today.

– WWE has released the Top 10 moments for last night’s Raw. You can check out the Top 10 moments for this week below.

– WWE released a new promotional ad featuring WWE Superstars promoting Gold Bond Body Powder. You can check out that promo clip below.

