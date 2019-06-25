wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Visits Children’s Hospital in Portland, Top 10 Moments for Raw This Week, Superstars Promote Gold Bond
– WWE shared some photos of Roman Reigns visiting patients at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon. You can check out the photos WWE released earlier today.
A #Champion overcomes all obstacles in their path – no matter the odds. @WWERomanReigns met with so many brave children at @OHSUDoernbecher today who are all Champions in his eyes! #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/cy4KDtGa4a
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 25, 2019
– WWE has released the Top 10 moments for last night’s Raw. You can check out the Top 10 moments for this week below.
– WWE released a new promotional ad featuring WWE Superstars promoting Gold Bond Body Powder. You can check out that promo clip below.
#RespectTheSweat #GoldBond #ad pic.twitter.com/EMASxpPMz6
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
