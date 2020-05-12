Roman Reigns Shares Clip Of His Appearance in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy

Roman Reigns has posted a clip from his appearance in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy alongside star David Spade. Reigns shared the clip on Instagram; you can check it out below by clicking/swiping on the right arrow to reveal the video. It features Reigns in his role as Camille (Candace Smith)’s husband Mr. Smith.

Reigns posted:

“Swipe right and check me out in #TheWrongMissy , my second film ever!!!! So cool to see @davidspade and @laurenlapkus do their thing! Really enjoyed working with and learning from these two, hope u guys enjoy! Check it out on @netflixfilm tomorrow on May 13!!! @netflixisajoke”

The film premieres tomorrow and stars Spade, Lauren Lapkus, Nick Swardson, Smith, Reigns, Jorge Garcia, Sarah Chalke, and Rob Schneider. It is described as follows: