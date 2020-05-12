wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Shares Clip Of His Appearance in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy
Roman Reigns has posted a clip from his appearance in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy alongside star David Spade. Reigns shared the clip on Instagram; you can check it out below by clicking/swiping on the right arrow to reveal the video. It features Reigns in his role as Camille (Candace Smith)’s husband Mr. Smith.
Reigns posted:
“Swipe right and check me out in #TheWrongMissy , my second film ever!!!! So cool to see @davidspade and @laurenlapkus do their thing! Really enjoyed working with and learning from these two, hope u guys enjoy! Check it out on @netflixfilm tomorrow on May 13!!! @netflixisajoke”
The film premieres tomorrow and stars Spade, Lauren Lapkus, Nick Swardson, Smith, Reigns, Jorge Garcia, Sarah Chalke, and Rob Schneider. It is described as follows:
When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy.”
