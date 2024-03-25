Roman Reigns Takes Shot At CM Punk, Says He’s Enjoying Being At The Top

In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Roman Reigns spoke about enjoying his spot at the top of WWE and took a shot at CM Punk at the same time.

He said: “I’m living my dream, man. This is what I wanted my whole life. So I’m not one of them people that once I got there it just wasn’t what I expected; I’m not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain, it’s not like, ‘Oh it’s not what I expect so I’mma b*tch about it.’ No, once you reach your goals, enjoy the dream. This is what you’ve been working for, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m just obsessed with continuing to progress. So I know there’s another level, I know there’s more I can do, so I don’t like to get satisfied or comfortable with the current level that I’m on.“