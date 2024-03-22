Roman Reigns Says Cody Rhodes Is Just a Chapter In His Book, Has Much More History To Make

Roman Reigns sees Cody Rhodes as just a chapter in the book of his career, and believes he has plenty of pages left to go. Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes at WrestleMania, and he spoke on The Pat McAfee show about the match and more. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On his matches at WrestleMania: “Everybody’s story revolves around me. [Cody] is one of many trying to tie this thing up. At the end of the day, he’s just a chapter in the big book. This thing started in August 2020 when I came back and told the whole world that I was the Head of the Table and the head of the greatest wrestling dynasty to ever exist. We have done so many great things. There is a magnetism. You [McAfee] got pulled in. Same thing with Cody. He was off doing who cares, a whole lot of nothing, he saw what we were doing in WWE and he wanted to be part of that. Hollywood, Dwayne, saw what we were doing. I’m the only guy that didn’t have to go to Hollywood. Hollywood came to me.”

On his future in wrestling: “Yeah, I’m just scratching the surface. I’m still experimenting and figuring stuff out. I’m 38 years young. I’m a young man and have so much stuff to do. If we were able to do this in four years, imagine what we can conquer in another decade. The work has been put in. The skin still looks good. I don’t see it stopping anytime. We’re about to set more records WrestleMania weekend with the main events. We’re chasing landmarks and different history marks with the title reign. There is so much history left to make. I don’t see it ever ending.”