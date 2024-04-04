Roman Reigns on Cody Rhodes: ‘We Don’t Care About His Story’

During an appearance on The Tonight Show (via Fightful), The Rock and Roman Reigns both hyped their matches at Wrestlemania 40, as Reigns said that he “doesn’t care” about Cody Rhodes’ story.

Reigns said: “I think Cody is reading the wrong book at this point. We don’t care about his story. It’s funny because you [The Rock] told me this a long time ago. In the wrestling business, there is no call sheet like ‘He’s number one, he’s number two,’ so everybody on our roster believes they are number one. It’s a shark tank. Everybody is trying to take each other out. This guy has been chasing me for two years now. I’ve beaten him. We’ve crossed this bridge already. This is where we close the book completely on this guy, and we display what the most powerful family in wrestling is all about.”

Rock added: “Do I think that’s what’s going to go down? I know that’s what is going to go down. You have a guy named Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are badasses in their own right. I liken Cody Rhodes to Luke Skywalker. I liked Seth Rollins to the Joker. They are unique crazy guys, but at the end of the day, there can only be one. When there is only one, you have the Tribal Chief and Final Boss. I have the pleasure of getting back into the ring. I’ve been working my ass off. I’ve been working hard, he’s been working with me. The whole idea to bring us all together was, ‘what can we do to create a main event for WrestleMania that we could say is the biggest WrestleMania of all time,’ and so here we are.”