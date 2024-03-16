Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Face-To-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes face-to-face and more for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs next Friday on FOX:

* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain

* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face-to-face