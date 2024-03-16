wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Face-To-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
March 15, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes face-to-face and more for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs next Friday on FOX:
* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain
* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face-to-face
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Is Jealous Of Sting’s Retirement, Praises Darby Allin’s Risk-Taking
- Naomi Shares Video Revealing Disguises for Herself, Bayley, & Tamina at AEW Big Business
- Kenny Omega Addresses Darby Allin’s Controversial Glass Spot at AEW Revolution
- Larry Zbyszko Recalls Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Heel Turn, Coming Up With Scott Hall’s WCW Debut