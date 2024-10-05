wrestling / News

Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Video Package Airs On WWE Smackdown

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 10-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will team up at WWE Bad Blood, and a video package previewing their alliance aired on WWE Smackdown. You can see the video package below from the show, previewing Reigns and Rhodes’ team-up against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood.

WWE Bad Blood airs tomorrow live on Peacock and WWE Network.

