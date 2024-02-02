Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Face-To-Face Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be face to face on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Rhodes and Reigns will have a face to face confrontation on tonight’s show, as you can see below.

As the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble winner, Rhodes has a guaranteed match for a World Title at WrestleMania. He faced Reigns last year in an attempt to “finish the story” but came up short thanks to The Bloodline’s interference.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs live on FOX, is:

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face-to-face

* Bayley declares who she will challenge at WrestleMania

* Logan Paul to appear