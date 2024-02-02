wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Face-To-Face Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be face to face on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Rhodes and Reigns will have a face to face confrontation on tonight’s show, as you can see below.
As the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble winner, Rhodes has a guaranteed match for a World Title at WrestleMania. He faced Reigns last year in an attempt to “finish the story” but came up short thanks to The Bloodline’s interference.
The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs live on FOX, is:
* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face-to-face
* Bayley declares who she will challenge at WrestleMania
* Logan Paul to appear
TONIGHT on #SmackDown: @WWERomanReigns and @CodyRhodes come face-to-face… 😤
📺 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/QeJHo7kNdn
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note on Brock Lesnar’s Future in WWE, Most of His Merchandise Discounted
- More on Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Lawsuit, How Talent Feels About McMahon
- Attorney for John Laurinaitis Claims Laurinaitis Was a ‘Victim’ to ‘Predator’ Vince McMahon
- Shawn Michaels Comments on Past Allegations Made by Brutus Beefcake About His Behavior With Women