Roman Reigns Comments On Upcoming Appearances, Says He Has ‘Business To Attend To’

As noted earlier today, Roman Reigns is advertised for two upcoming Smackdown tapings as part of the WWE’s European tour next month. They are the first dates Reigns has been booked for since the Royal Rumble. At that event, Reigns was attacked and taken out by Seth Rollins. In a post on Twitter, Reigns commented on his impending return.

He wrote: “Greatness is coming to Bologna and London. Your Tribal Chief has business to attend to. Receipts are coming…”