WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments on Headlining WrestleMania, The Good Brothers Comment on Their Re-Birth, Charlotte Congratulates Ronda Rousey

February 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WrestleMania 34 Roman Reigns

– Following his victory at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Roman Reigns posted the following on Twitter…

– Following their victory on last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV pre-show, the Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) were interviewed. They said that their win is what they’re all about and why they came to WWE with big money contracts and that the win was just the start of the re-birth of the team.

– Charlotte posted the following message to Ronda Rousey in Twitter..

