WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments on Hell in a Cell Win, Who Made Reigns and Jey Uso’s Leis

– Roman Reigns took to social media to comment on his win over Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. Reigns, who made Uso say “I quit” after attacking his injured brother Jimmy, posted the following pictures of The Wild Samoans crowning him tribal chief and his holding the title high, captioning it:

“For them.

For you.

For us.

#TribalChief #HIAC”

– On a related not, Tanga Loa posted to Instagram to reveal that he, Tamina Snuka, Nia Jax, and family members Vika Heilala and Marquise made the leis worn before and after the match: