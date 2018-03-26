Roman Reigns Comments on Being Labeled Vince McMahon’s ‘Golden Boy’

– Roman Reigns recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ podcast (via sportskeeda.com), and was asked about being labeled Vince McMahon’s golden boy…

“Whether you’re somebody who’s been in a situation like me, or you’re somebody who is new, or has been around for a long time and hasn’t gotten the push that everyone thinks they deserve, the bottom-line is—we’re all Vince’s boys. And when it comes down to it, what we do for him and this company, he has a huge respect for that. You couldn’t be him and be involved in this business and run it the way he has, if you didn’t have the ultimate respect for your performers, for your talent.”