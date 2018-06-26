Various News: Roman Reigns Comments On His New Gear, Free AJ Styles vs. Kid Kash Match, Curtis Axel Comments on Raw Win

– Roman Reigns posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the new gear he was wearing on last night’s WWE Raw…

West coast vest!!! Ahhhh yessir, My close friends @KotulskiGear are a constant staple for me felling good, looking good and performing at an ELITE level. Thank u so much Sue and Eric. #CaliVibes https://t.co/66Cx3PZtCJ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 26, 2018

– Impact Wrestling posted the following classic AJ Styles vs. Kid Kash match from 2002…

– Here is Curtis Axel, commenting on his win over Matt Hardy on last night’s WWE Raw…