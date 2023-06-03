wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Comments On Issues Within The Bloodline

June 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Jimmy Uso Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the Bloodline split even more when Solo Sikoa turned on his brother Jimmy Uso and sided with Roman Reigns. Jey Uso has yet to choose a side in the storyline. In a post on Twitter, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion briefly commented on the drama.

He wrote: “It’s lonely at the top.

Solo also commented, noting that he’s loyal “till the end.”

