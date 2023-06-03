wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Comments On Issues Within The Bloodline
June 3, 2023 | Posted by
On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the Bloodline split even more when Solo Sikoa turned on his brother Jimmy Uso and sided with Roman Reigns. Jey Uso has yet to choose a side in the storyline. In a post on Twitter, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion briefly commented on the drama.
He wrote: “It’s lonely at the top.”
It’s lonely at the top. #TribalChief
#SmackDown @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa pic.twitter.com/fZhl4mg3MU
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 3, 2023
Solo also commented, noting that he’s loyal “till the end.”
Loyalty till the end.🩸 pic.twitter.com/t6FWHGsNiX
— Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) June 3, 2023