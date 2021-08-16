Roman Reigns Comments On Jimmy Uso’s Recent DUI Arrests

In an interview with The New York Post, Roman Reigns spoke about the recent DUI arrests of his cousin Jimmy Uso, one of which happened just last month. He noted that he doesn’t “condone that kind of behavior or decision-making” but tries to take a more positive approach to handling it. Here are highlights:

On how he’s changed things in his current role in the company: “I think I’ve absolutely changed up the dynamic of the top guy. Being the face of WWE, and the way I’ve displayed it and the way that we’ve betrayed it. As opposed to lying about it and being this superman, bulletproof character who’s got these flamboyant colors on. And come running out to the ring [and] everything’s happy go lucky and saying a whole bunch of stuff with this loud charisma that doesn’t really make that much sense, but sounded good because he had great energy. I did it differently and I made it very real and authentic. I’ve showcased the burden of what it’s truly like to be the face of a billion-dollar company.”

On calling Jimmy Uso after his DUI: “We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes. Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behavior, that’s one way to do it. But I don’t think that’s the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human. So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions.”

On Naomi joining his Bloodline faction: “I do believe if she was put in that position, coupled with all of us surrounding her along with Paul Heyman and the rest of our creative brainstorming system that we have and how we craft our narratives, I think we could put her in a good position. It’s just not something we’ve had time to come up with a thorough game plan. If we did, I think she’s definitely a superstar who could step up and take advantage of it.”