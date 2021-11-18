wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Comments On Rumors About The Rock At Survivor Series
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show (via Fightful), Roman Reigns commented on rumors about The Rock appearing at WWE Survivor Series and a possible match between the two. Here are highlights:
On rumors of the Rock showing up at Survivor Series: “These are rumors, you’re saying? I haven’t heard these rumors and I would think I’m closer than anybody at this point. It’s not what I’ve heard, but I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so it’s a nice little tie-in.”
On a match with the Rock: “I would. I don’t know if he wants it. That’s something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE, this is our platform and family business. I fought with my cousins The Usos about a year ago and where better to solve problems than the squared circle.”
