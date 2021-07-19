wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
Roman Reigns had an eventful night at last night’s WWE Money in the Bank, as he defeated Edge to retain his Universal Championship only to be interrupted by John Cena. After the match, Reigns took to Twitter to comment on what happened.
He wrote: “The only two constants in the @WWE Universe. They all come back. They all acknowledge me. Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB”
The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.
They all come back.
They all acknowledge me.
Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on ‘Big Surprise’ Planned by WWE Tonight
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster