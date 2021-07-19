wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns had an eventful night at last night’s WWE Money in the Bank, as he defeated Edge to retain his Universal Championship only to be interrupted by John Cena. After the match, Reigns took to Twitter to comment on what happened.

He wrote: “The only two constants in the @WWE Universe. They all come back. They all acknowledge me. Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB

