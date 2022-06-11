wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Comments On Title Defense Against Riddle Next Week
June 11, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Roman Reigns will have his first match in a month when he defends the WWE Undisputed Universal title against Riddle on Smackdown next week. In a post on Twitter, Reigns spoke about the upcoming match.
He wrote: “Now I have to leave the private island…jump on the private yacht….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown. Tribal Chief problems.”
Now I have to leave the private island 🏝
…jump on the private yacht🛥
….and then board the private jet 🛩 just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown
Tribal Chief problems. 😏☝🏽 https://t.co/jcx0BDlw4v
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves Recalls Backstage Quip To Vince McMahon Over Naomi & Sasha Banks Walkout
- MVP and Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Altercation Last Month, MVP Comments
- Jeff Jarrett On AJ Styles Being Forced Out Of TNA, His Reaction To Styles Leaving The Company
- Update On Why Edge Was Removed From The Judgment Day