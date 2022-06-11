Roman Reigns Comments On Title Defense Against Riddle Next Week

As previously reported, Roman Reigns will have his first match in a month when he defends the WWE Undisputed Universal title against Riddle on Smackdown next week. In a post on Twitter, Reigns spoke about the upcoming match.

He wrote: “Now I have to leave the private island…jump on the private yacht….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown. Tribal Chief problems.”