Roman Reigns Comments on The Shield Imitating The Club in WWE 2K18 Video, Anderson Suggests WM Match

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to comment on The Shield entering like The Club in WWE 2K18, which led to Karl Anderson suggesting a WrestleMania 34 match. You can see the video below posted by WWE, which has the trio come down to the ring within the game as set to The Club’s entrance, including the “Too Sweet” hand gesture.

That led to Reigns responding and calling the video “Rotten,” which in turn caused Karl Anderson to suggest a match between the Shield and The Club at WrestleMania: Reigns previously had a lengthy feud with AJ Styles, who is a close friend of The Club and was portrayed as so on WWE TV.