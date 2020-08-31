WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Universal Title Win, MVP Says Hurt Business’ Step Two Is Coming

– Roman Reigns is happy to have the WWE Universal Championship back, saying it’s where it belongs again. Reigns, who recaptured the WWE Universal Championship at Payback, posted to Twitter as you can see below, saying:

“Back where it belongs. #AndNew #WWEPayback.”

– WWE posted a video of The Hurt Business backstage after Bobby Lashley’s US Championship win. Asked by Sarah Schreiber what the title win meant, MVP said it meant satisfaction for them and said that step one of their plan was done, with step two on the way. You can see the video below along with Instagram posts by Lashley and MVP: