– As previously reported, former WWE Champion Roman Reigns made an epic return last night on WWE Raw, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from an attack by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. It was Reigns’ first appearance since his loss at WrestleMania 41 in April. Following his shocking return, Reigns commented on his TV appearance via social media.

Roman Reigns wrote on his WWE Raw return, “More receipts to come! Good to be back. #WWERaw” Some might recall that Reigns’ former Wise Man, Paul Heyman, betrayed Reigns and aligned with Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night 1, helping Rollins win the main event triple threat match against Reigns and CM Punk.

However, Reigns might not be around for very long. The OTC was recently cast in the role of Akuma for Legendary’s upcoming Street Fighter movie, which is reportedly slated to start shooting next month. The live-action cinematic reboot of the popular Capcom fighting game series is being directed by Kitao Sakurai.

It’s unknown how extensive Reigns’ role in the film as Akuma will be. Former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is also attached to appear in the Street Fighter reboot, where he will portray Guile. Street Fighter is currently stated for March 20, 2026 release.