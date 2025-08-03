wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Comments on His WWE SummerSlam Win: ‘Nobody Champions My Family Better Than Me’
August 3, 2025 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns commented on his tag team victory last night at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. He and his cousin, Jey Uso, defeated the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
He wrote in the caption, “Nobody champions my family better than me. #SummerSlam @uceyjucey” You can view the photos and Instagram post that he shared below: