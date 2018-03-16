Roman Reigns Confirms That ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Will Be On WWE Network

SportsKeeda reports that during an appearance on Jim Norton and Sam Roberts’ Sirius XM show, Roman Reigns confirmed that the Greatest Royal Rumble will be on the WWE Network. The event happens on April 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Indoor Sports Stadium. It has a capacity of 62,000. Names advertised include Reigns, John Cena, Triple H, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and more.