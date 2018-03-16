 

wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Confirms That ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Will Be On WWE Network

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns Raw 22618

SportsKeeda reports that during an appearance on Jim Norton and Sam Roberts’ Sirius XM show, Roman Reigns confirmed that the Greatest Royal Rumble will be on the WWE Network. The event happens on April 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Indoor Sports Stadium. It has a capacity of 62,000. Names advertised include Reigns, John Cena, Triple H, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and more.

article topics :

Greatest Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading