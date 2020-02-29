Roman Reigns Confronts Goldberg On Smackdown, Says ‘I’m Next’ (Pics, Video)

Goldberg’s match at WrestleMania 36 seems to be set, as Roman Reigns put himself in front of the Universal Champion on Smackdown. Friday night’s episode opened with Goldberg appearing in the ring following his Universal Championship win at WWE Super ShowDown, only to have Reigns come out and face off with him. The two stared off before Reigns declared, “I’m next.”

The Wells Fargo Center had originally advertised an Elimination Chamber match to determine the Universal Championship match’s challenger at WrestleMania, but that match is no longer being advertised.