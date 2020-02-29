wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Confronts Goldberg On Smackdown, Says ‘I’m Next’ (Pics, Video)
Goldberg’s match at WrestleMania 36 seems to be set, as Roman Reigns put himself in front of the Universal Champion on Smackdown. Friday night’s episode opened with Goldberg appearing in the ring following his Universal Championship win at WWE Super ShowDown, only to have Reigns come out and face off with him. The two stared off before Reigns declared, “I’m next.”
The Wells Fargo Center had originally advertised an Elimination Chamber match to determine the Universal Championship match’s challenger at WrestleMania, but that match is no longer being advertised.
You love to see it. 😀#AndNew #WWESSD #SmackDown @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/n6hNuWMXtN
— WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2020
"Do NOT be mistaken, it's not about who was last, it's all about WHO'S NEXT!" – your NEW #UniversalChampion @Goldberg #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6x4jIreKQx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 29, 2020
You bet he does. #SmackDown @Goldberg @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/KzwCy5lNdm
— WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2020
.@Goldberg: WHO'S NEXT?!?@WWERomanReigns: … I'm next.
👀👀👀👀👀👀👀#SmackDown #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/8QIza0s1Vy
— WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2020
