Roman Reigns Thinks 205 Live Is the Best Spot for Conor McGregor in WWE, Says It’s Hard to Tell With Rob Gronkowski

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by ESPN, and he was asked about Conor McGregor possibly coming to WWE. You can check out a clip of that interview segment below.

He was also asked about former NFL star Rob Gronkowski joining WWE. He stated on Gronkowski, “I don’t know. You know, it’s hard to tell with him. He seems like a crazy enough guy. He seems like he’s wild enough, and he has a great personality. He’s clearly a great athlete.”

Roman Reigns stated on McGregor, “Man we got the best spot on 205 Live. He is a cruiserweight, no doubt, and we’ll let go in there and flip with all those guys.”

Conor McGregor has been having quite the news week. Earlier this week, he announced his retirement from MMA on Twitter, which he did once before. Also, he’s currently being investigated in Ireland for a case of alleged sexual assault.