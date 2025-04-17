Roman Reigns Reveals His Contract Is Up In 2026, Calls Vince McMahon Allegations A ‘Stain on WWE’

In an interview with Vanity Fair (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke about being closer to the end of his in-ring career than the beginning, and he said his WWE contract will be up soon. The article clarified that it will expire after Wrestlemania 42 next year. Reigns also gave his thoughts on the allegations against Vince McMahon by former WWE staffer Janel Grant, who is suing him for sex trafficking, rape and more. Here are highlights:

On the end of his WWE contract: “After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max. Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

On the allegations against Vince McMahon: “A stain on WWE. She’s got to live with all these situations that happened and hopefully she’s in a place where she feels comfortable and she’s secure in her own place. It’s embarrassing. That’s stuff you don’t want to hear about. You don’t want your family to hear about.”