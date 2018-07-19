Roman Reigns on How Daniel Cormier Would Fare In WWE, Brock Lesnar Showing up at UFC 226

Roman Reigns spoke with Helen Yee Sports (transcript via wrestlinginc.com/) for a new interview and shared his thoughts on Daniel Cormier possibly transitioning to WWE, Brock Lesnar in UFC, & more…

His Thoughts on Daniel Cormier: “I’m a pretty big fan of Cormier,” Reigns said. “He’s really into what we do and he always seems like a super nice guy. But with our schedule and the amount of events that we run I wasn’t able to see it. I did hear about it obviously about Brock coming in and making a spectacle, but that’s the showman in him.”

On Lesnar Fighting Cormier: “Just save me some, Danny. I think it’s good. Any time we can cross over and just create another buzz and that’s kinda what Brock is doing. We’d love to have him in WWE a lot more. We’d love for him to show up a lot more, but you know it’s Brock Lesnar. He’s The Beast, he’s gonna do what he does. If he shows up I’m ready for him.”

On Cormier Possibly Transitioning to WWE: “I don’t see why not,” Reigns replied. “You know he has all the instincts. He’s a natural fighter. I think he’d be able to learn very fast. It really just depends on where he is in his career physically and his health and his age. “But he’s a great talker, I think he’d be very comfortable on the mic. So I think if [WWE] is something he wanted to get into he’d have a lot of advantages. I think he’d have a lot of people helping him to kinda get on the fast track and get on the main roster with us.”