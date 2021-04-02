Roman Reigns & Daniel Cormier Trade Barbs After Reigns Says He’d ‘Smash’ Cormier

Roman Reigns took a bit of a good-natured shot at Daniel Cormier in a recent interview, which led to a back and forth between the two on social media. Speaking with Ariel Helwani to promote WrestleMania 37, Reigns was asked if he preferred one-on-one matches or three-way bouts and said that he prefers one-on-one bouts and said he’d smash anyone, calling out Helwani’s podcast partner. He said, “I’ll smash anybody one-on-one, whether it’s Daniel Bryan, Edge one-on-one. DC one-on-one, I’ll smash ’em all one-on-one, it don’t matter … get him from behind the table, get him in the gym, maybe. Maybe he could have a chance, I dunno. It’d be a short story, I’ll tell DC.”

Cormier, who has made no secret of his love for WWE and desire to work for the company, took to Twitter to do a little trash-talk but tagged an imposter account, writing:

“Watch your mouth @RomanReignsWWE! I’ll dance with the big dog! @arielhelwani @espnmma @wwe”

That brought Paul Heyman into the conversation, who fired off at Cormier for the faux pas and added, “Fight ROMAN REIGNS? #DC would be lucky to be in @WWE as enhancement talent! His biggest moment in @UFC was getting shoved across the Octagon by @BrockLesnar!” After Reigns spoke up once more, Cormier replied:

My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone. Its time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon @HHH this my yard, I’m the big dog!”

That announce table got him acting soft. https://t.co/4QqHi0RRWw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 2, 2021