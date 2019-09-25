WWE News: Roman Reigns Dark Match Happens Before 205 Live, Rough Travel For WWE Stars, Canada Getting Edited Version of NXT

– PWInsider reports that WWE had a dark match featuring Roman Reigns after Smackdown but before 205 Live in San Francisco last night. Those who watched 205 on the WWE Network watched several backstage promos and video packages while the match occurred. WWE usually has a final dark match after 205 Live is over, but instead the 205 Live matches ended the taping.

– Everyone who worked the weekend loop in the Philippines, China and Hawaii were said to be “beyond exhausted” and glad to be taking time off for a few days soon. It was described as a rough travel schedule.

– SportsNet/SN36 in Canada will air a one-hour version of NXT on Fridays at 7 PM ET, which will likely be the edited version that HULU will get in the future.