Roman Reigns Declares He Will Defeat The Beast Today At WWE Crown Jewel

October 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown

In a post on Twitter, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns declared that he will defeat Brock Lesnar today at WWE Crown Jewel.

He wrote: “I will defeat the Beast and Suplex City will be relegated to the outskirts of the Island of Relevancy never to be heard from again. #AndStill #WWECrownJewel

