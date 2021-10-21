wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Declares He Will Defeat The Beast Today At WWE Crown Jewel
October 21, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns declared that he will defeat Brock Lesnar today at WWE Crown Jewel.
He wrote: “I will defeat the Beast and Suplex City will be relegated to the outskirts of the Island of Relevancy never to be heard from again. #AndStill #WWECrownJewel”
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
I will defeat the Beast and Suplex City will be relegated to the outskirts of the Island of Relevancy never to be heard from again. #AndStill #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/mZlZTLf8vO
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Eric Bischoff Saying He Should ‘Shut Up & Wrestle,’ Says TNT Was ‘Over the Moon’ About Rampage Rating
- Chris Jericho on Vince McMahon’s Negative Feedback to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33
- Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn’t Let Her Make An Onlyfans Account
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction When WWE First Met With Sable, Sid Vicious’ Run With WWE