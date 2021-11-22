wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Defeats Big E. In Main Event of WWE Survivor Series (Clips)
It took just about everything he had, but Roman Reigns defeated Big E. in the main event of WWE Survivor Series. Reigns pinned the WWE Champion in the main event of the show to give Smackdown one of just two wins at the PPV. You can see clips from the match below.
Raw ended up winning the battle of brand supremacy 5 – 2 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here.
Y'all wanna go big?
It's Champion vs. Champion RIGHT NOW at #SurvivorSeries! @WWEBigE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/YXaQRXAk5c
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
They're out of their seats in Brooklyn, We recommend you get out of your seats at home and ACKNOWLEDGE the #UniversalChampion!#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/PEm3mnB71y
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@WWERomanReigns is looking to make quick work of @WWEBigE!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/XEwvOhyH6v
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Nobody home!#SurvivorSeries @WWEBigE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/XW1m8Qoilg
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Can @WWEBigE battle back against the Head of the Table?!#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/n3l422XDwN
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
🤯🤯🤯#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @WWEBigE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/HtY646gQY6
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
His way.#Rock25 #SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @TheRock @WWEBigE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/mpxR8O4vMn
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
😮#SurvivorSeries @WWEBigE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ikG1oI6If8
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
#WWEChampion @WWEBigE is on a MISSION to unseat The #HeadOfTheTable!#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ENKl6Nh3V0
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Big E Recalls Getting Pushback Over The New Day’s Dragon Ball Z Attire at WrestleMania 32
- Mariah Carey Says She Would Love to See Roman Reigns & The Usos Sing Her Christmas Song
- Zelina Vega Says Vince McMahon Personally Apologized For Cutting 9/11 Anniversary Smackdown Match
- Bobby Lashley On Whether the Lack of Diversity in WWE Champions Bothers Him