Roman Reigns Defeats Big E. In Main Event of WWE Survivor Series (Clips)

It took just about everything he had, but Roman Reigns defeated Big E. in the main event of WWE Survivor Series. Reigns pinned the WWE Champion in the main event of the show to give Smackdown one of just two wins at the PPV. You can see clips from the match below.

Raw ended up winning the battle of brand supremacy 5 – 2 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here.